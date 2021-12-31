Wynn Macau to pay most staff special bonus in Jan

Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd is to pay a “special allowance” on January 28, to most of its 12,000 employees.

Nearly 98 percent of the firm’s current workforce, operating the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts, will be entitled to such a payment – equivalent to one month’s gross salary – a Friday announcement from the firm noted.

It was “to show the company’s appreciation to all team members for their collective efforts during the past challenging year,” Wynn Macau Ltd stated.

A number of other Macau casino operators has also pledged publicly some form of New-Year extra payment for a majority of employees.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said on Monday that it would be granting a “one-off special payment equivalent to one month of salary” to most of its staff.

Last week, MGM China Holdings Ltd announced a “one-time discretionary” bonus to be paid to a majority of the group’s employees.

Sands China Ltd said in early December that it would give a “discretionary allowance” equal to a month of respective salary, to “more than” 25,000 eligible “full-time team members”.

Typically, the most senior levels of casino company management are excluded from such schemes.