Zhuhai, gateway to Macau sees district controls amid Covid

Zhuhai city (pictured, background) in Guangdong province, normally the main entry point to Macau for tourists from the Chinese mainland, has seen movement controls imposed in some districts after 27 fresh Covid-19 cases in half a day.

The news was given on Wednesday at a midday media briefing by the Zhuhai authorities. The fresh cases were recorded between midnight on Tuesday, and noon on Wednesday.

Zhuhai had identified more than 30 so-called “mid-” and “high-risk” zones, where residents have restrictions imposed on their movements. Zhuhai is also running a citywide mass nucleic acid test (NAT) from Tuesday to Thursday.

A single transmission link involved a local kindergarten, and the infections were the BA.5.1 Omicron variant of Covid-19. A BA.5 strain has been identified in Macau’s current community outbreak, which as of midnight on Tuesday had amassed 1,615 cases since June 18.

From Monday (July 11) to Wednesday at noon, the Zhuhai authorities had recorded an aggregate of 35 Covid-19 ‘positives’.

Travel restrictions between Zhuhai and Macau had already been tightened since the start of Macau’s latest community outbreak.

Starting from June 19, people travelling from Zhuhai to Macau have needed to represent a certificate issued within 48 hours of departure, showing a ‘negative’ result for Covid-19 infection. From that same date, anyone wishing to leave Macau to travel into Zhuhai has required not only a certificate issued within 24 hours of intended departure showing a ‘negative’ result for Covid-19 infection, but also must undergo a seven-day quarantine in a Zhuhai government-designated facility.