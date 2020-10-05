Eight Covid-19 testing stations at Macau casino resorts: govt

Macau’s Health Bureau had so far approved an aggregate of eight Covid-19 testing facilities at the city’s casino properties, said Alvis Lo Iek Long, clinical director at Macau public health facility Conde S. Januário Hospital, in comments in a local press briefing on Monday.

The health authority had earlier confirmed that it had allowed the city’s six casino operators to set up Covid-19 testing facilities within their respective properties. The testing facilities at the city’s casino resorts commenced operations around October 1, said the health official.

Mr Lo added that the reason to approve the setting up of such venues was so that casino operators could better serve the needs of their respective patrons.

Since July 15, patrons wishing to enter casino floors are required to provide a nucleic acid test certificate proving freedom from Covid-19 infection, in addition to the existing requirements of undergoing a body-temperature check, and presenting a valid ‘green’ Macau Health Code result.

The Health Bureau had said earlier that the sampling process and testing venues within the casino properties were required to match the Macau government’s technical and safety standards. It also said it would review the test results produced at these venues.

The testing in the venues within casino properties is conducted by China Certification and Inspection Group Macau Co Ltd, which is the current service provider for the Macau government’s official virus testing programme.

According to Mr Lo, the cost for each nucleic acid test at the testing facilities within casino properties was set at MOP120 (US$12.8). The test result can also be used as part of the health declaration system for the purpose of travelling outside Macau.

The official said additionally that the Health Bureau would supervise the standards of each testing station, but he could not confirm whether these facilities could only be used by tourists.

It is “up to the operators to decide” who can be tested for the virus at their respective gaming properties, Mr Lo stated.

GGRAsia approached Macau’s six casino operators for details on the Covid-19 testing services being provided at their respective properties, but did not receive a reply by the time the story went online.