Melco unit limits patron numbers at its Cyprus casinos

Cyprus Casinos says it has set a maximum limit of 75 people at any one time – guests and staff – for its casino premises in the Republic of Cyprus. It is part of efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The measure was implemented from Thursday (March 12) and would apply “until further notice,” the company said in a written announcement.

Cyprus Casinos is controlled by ICR Cyprus Holdings Ltd, a joint venture by gaming entrepreneur Lawrence Ho Yau Lung’s Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd and Cyprus Phassouri (Zakaki) Ltd, a Cyprus-based conglomerate. It has a 30-year exclusive licence to run casinos in Cyprus.

The Financial Mirror news outlet had reported that on Monday that the Republic – the part of the Mediterranean island with an ethnic Greek-majority – had seen the biggest daily spike in coronavirus cases, with 13 people testing positive including 10 medical staff at a hospital in Paphos.

Cyprus Casinos runs a small casino in Paphos, a settlement on the southwest coast of the island.

The 13 new Covid-19 cases announced on Monday bring the total number in the Republic of Cyprus to 46.

Cyprus Casinos said in its statement its precautionary measure on visitor numbers at its venues was “fully in compliance with the Cyprus government’s health and safety guidelines prohibiting gatherings of more than 75 people in any indoor area”.

“Cyprus Casinos is applying stringent guest flow control measures at each of its properties. Upon reaching the 75-person maximum limit, any new entry is allowed only after the same number of people have left the premises,” the firm added.

Cyprus Casinos currently operates four licensed satellite casinos – called respectively Cyprus Casinos Paphos (C2 Paphos), C2 Ayia Napa, C2 Nicosia and C2 Larnaca – and a C2 Limassol, described as the temporary main casino property in that market. The current Cyprus Casinos operation is to be supplemented by the launch a large casino resort, to be called City of Dreams Mediterranean.

That is being built in city of Limassol and is due to be finished in 2021. Operations at the temporary venue C2 Limassol will cease when the City of Dreams Mediterranean is launched.

In its announcement, Cyprus Casinos said additionally that as part of the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, table games at C2 Limassol and C2 Nicosia would remain closed until further notice. The company would also “postpone events, promotions and tier benefits until further notice,” it said.

“The health and safety of all our guests and staff remains our top priority. We are committed to provide a safe and healthy environment for all,” stated Cyprus Casinos.