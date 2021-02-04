Resorts World Genting closure extended until Feb 18

The Resorts World Genting (RWG) casino complex in Malaysia has extended until February 18 its “temporary closure”, because of a so-called movement control order issued by the national government to cover that period, and which is aimed as a Covid-19 countermeasure. That is according to a Thursday notice on the website of the casino property, a venue operated by Genting Malaysia Bhd.

The Malaysian authorities announced on Tuesday they were extending a near-nationwide movement control order until February 18. Only a few districts in the eastern state of Sarawak have been allowed to run daily life under less-restrictive rules.

Resorts World Genting (pictured in a file photo) previously announced it would temporarily close its doors from January 22 until February 4. That coincided with the introduction by the Malaysian government of the initial movement control order – now extended.

“Following the announcement made by the government on February 2, 2021 to extend the movement control order until February 18, 2021, Resorts World Genting will remain closed during this period,” the property said.

Thursday’s notice mentioned that “essential resort-based services” at Resorts World Genting, including security, firefighting, utilities and clinics, would “remain operational”.

The venue promoter further stated that those customers with a booking for the affected period, could ask for a “change of date or refund”.

A movement control order issued last year by the Malaysian authorities, had required Resorts World Genting to shut operations for about three months, from March to June 2020.

Malaysia is currently facing a new spike in Covid-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Health, the country recorded 4,284 new Covid-19 cases during the 24-hour period up to noon on Wednesday. A total of 809 people had died in Malaysia from Covid-19, as of noon on Wednesday.