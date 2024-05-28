1xBet ready to discuss iGaming trends at SiGMA Asia 2024

Bookmaker 1xBet says it will “actively participate” in the upcoming SiGMA Asia event covering the online gaming sector, in order to engage with other industry stakeholders and discuss with them iGaming trends.

SiGMA Asia 2024, a trade exhibition and conference for the online gaming sector, will be held from June 3 to June 5 inclusive, at the SMX Convention Center, in Pasay, Manila.

“The SiGMA Asia 2024 forum will bring together the industry’s best representatives, and we are glad to be among them,” stated a 1xBet representative in a press release.

“Our team will do everything possible to present our product at the highest level and confirm our status as one of the leaders in the Asian gambling market,” said the spokesperson.

“We also look forward to meeting with colleagues and potential partners to discuss iGaming trends and talk about unique offers for business development with the 1xBet Affiliate Program,” the person added.

According to the 1xBet update, SiGMA Asia 2024 is expected to feature about “3,000 operators, more than 350 speakers, and about 20,000 delegates”.

1xBet, which is one of the sponsors for this year’s SiGMA Asia, has been nominated for recognition at the SiGMA Awards Asia. The company is being considered for “Best Affiliate Program” and “Best Sportsbook Operator 2024”, according to a previous statement.

1xBet says it has 17 years of experience in the betting and gambling industry, offering wagers on “thousands” of sporting events as well as “popular games from top online casino providers”.