Bookmaker 1xBet up for SiGMA Awards Asia 2024

Bookmaker 1xBet has been nominated for recognition via the SiGMA Awards Asia covering the online gaming sector, with category winners to be announced at a ceremony on June 3 in Manila, the Philippines capital.

SiGMA Asia 2024, a trade event and conference for the online gaming sector, will be held from June 3 to June 5 inclusive, at the SMX Convention Center, in Pasay, Manila.

1xBet is being considered for “Best Affiliate Program” and “Best Sportsbook Operator 2024” for the SiGMA Awards Asia, according to a press release the firm supplied on Monday.

The bookmaker stated: “We are very pleased to be among the contenders for such significant awards.”

It added: “Reaching the award finals confirms that our team has chosen the right development strategy and is creating a product of the highest level that is interesting to customers and helps our partners earn money.

“Interest in sports betting and gaming is increasing in Asia, so it is very important for us to be among the market leaders.”

In February 1xBet said it had named as Asia brand ambassador Kai Sotto, a young and rising Filipino basketball player.

1xBet described itself in an April campaign as official betting partner for elite French soccer club Paris Saint Germain. It says other partners are elite French side LOSC Lille, as well as Catalan superclub FC Barcelona in Spain, and Italy’s Serie A soccer league.

1xBet says it has 17 years of experience in the betting and gambling industry, offering wagers on “thousands” of sporting events as well as “popular games from top online casino providers”.