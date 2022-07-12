2 more Cotai resort hotels join Covid quarantine effort

Two more Cotai casino resorts are making hotel rooms available for quarantine during Macau’s current community outbreak of Covid-19, taking to six the total number of such Cotai venues utilised for such purposes.

The latest, with effect from Wednesday (July 13) are: Studio City (pictured), run by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, with 680 rooms; and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd’s Broadway Macau, with 235 rooms.

Broadway Macau will now be used for ‘red’ code people, individuals either confirmed with Covid-19 infection, or identified as having had high risk of exposure to infection. That hotel had earlier in the pandemic been used as part of the Macau authorities efforts to control locally the spread of Covid-19.

The update on the list of quarantine hotels was given by Liz Lam Tong Hou of the Macao Government Tourism Office, at the Tuesday press conference of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.

Senior Health Bureau official Leong Iek Hou mentioned at the briefing, that up to midnight on Monday, there had been 1,583 Macau infection cases since June 18, the date the authorities started the count for the current outbreak.

From July 8, two Cotai-resort hotel facilities had freshly joined the quarantine effort.

They were: 470 rooms in the east wing at the own-brand hotel at Grand Lisboa Palace, resort run by SJM Holdings Ltd; and 300 rooms in the B1 tower at the Grand Hyatt Macau, at City of Dreams, a Cotai resort run by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.

Two other large-scale hotels at casino venues already being used for general quarantine are: the Sheraton Grand Macao, at the Londoner Macao resort – where both towers of the Sheraton-branded accommodation are now in such use – and the Parisian Macao hotel, which has a total of 2,300 rooms. Both facilities are Sands China Ltd properties on Cotai.