 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

24hr Covid test rule for Macau-Zhuhai travel until Dec 7

Nov 30, 2022 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

24hr Covid test rule for Macau-Zhuhai travel until Dec 7

Authorities in Macau and Zhuhai say they will continue up to and including December 7, a requirement that all people crossing between Macau and Zhuhai, the next door city in mainland China’s Guangdong province, hold a nucleic acid test certificate issued within 24 hours proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection.

The measure had been introduced from 3pm on November 16, in response to an uptick in Covid-19 infections in Guangdong, and had been due to run until November 23. It was then extended for a week until Wednesday (November 30).

The cross-border liaison system responsible for the initial tightening of travel protocols – known as the “Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism between Zhuhai and Macau” – announced the extension in a Wednesday update.

In recent weeks, Macau recorded some cases of Covid-19 infection among people who at the time of diagnosis had been present in the community, rather than in quarantine. One of the latest involved a 33-year-old man from mainland China that had visited the casino at StarWorld, a property run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Across the border, there has also been a spike in new cases of Covid-19. The Zhuhai health authorities reported an aggregate of almost 100 new cases in the seven-day period ending on Tuesday.

On Wednesday (November 30), the Macau government announced that everyone living in Macau needs to do a rapid antigen test (RAT) for three consecutive days inclusive of that date, in case of “hidden” Covid-19 infection within the local community and to lower the risk that any pool of infection might otherwise spread.

Last Friday, the Macau government tightened its Covid-19 testing requirements for front-line casino staff. Table games dealers, as well as security staff and cleaners working inside any casino, are now required to do a nucleic acid test every four days, proving their Covid-19 ‘negative’ status. These workers also must do a rapid antigen test every four days.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Covid uncertainty may linger, says Melco group

Covid uncertainty may linger, says Melco group

Nov 30, 2022  

Economic uncertainty linked to Covid-19 outbreaks is likely to linger “for at least the remainder of 2022”, said Melco Resorts Finance Ltd in its third-quarter report issued on Tuesday. The...
Read More
Macau orders 3 days of home testing amid Covid alert

Macau orders 3 days of home testing amid Covid alert

Nov 30, 2022  

24hr Covid test rule for Macau-Zhuhai travel until Dec 7

24hr Covid test rule for Macau-Zhuhai travel until Dec 7

Nov 30, 2022  

Pick of the Day


-48.8 pct

Year-on-year decrease in “gaming-related” crimes recorded in Macau in the first nine months of 2022