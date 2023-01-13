461 arrested in Thailand in 2022 for links to online gambling

Authorities in Thailand arrested in 2022 a total of 461 people for alleged involvement in illegal online gambling websites, said the country’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, as cited by local media outlet the Bangkok Post.

Both land-based gambling and online gambling are illegal in Thailand.

According to the media report, the Thai authorities blocked 6,024 illegal website URLs in 2022, most of which were suspected of either promoting anti-monarchy sentiments or hosting illegal online gambling websites. A total of 1,830 illegal gambling sites was also said to have been blocked last year.

Thailand has been stepping up efforts to crack down on illegal online gambling in the country. Several high-profile operations have been conducted in recent months. In November, the kingdom and China agreed to strengthen cooperation regarding efforts on combatting transnational crimes, including specifically online gambling.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the parliament of Thailand was expected to start discussing a report proposing liberalisation of land-based casino and online gambling business in the nation.

Legalising gambling has been a subject of controversy in the Buddhist kingdom in recent years. Several Southeast Asia nations neighbouring Thailand – namely Cambodia, Laos and Malaysia – have legal gambling venues.