Aristocrat Gaming to launch The Baron dual-screen cabinet

Aristocrat Gaming, a supplier of slot machines to the land-based sector, has announced the launch, for the United States market specifically, of a cabinet dubbed “The Baron” (pictured). The firm said in a Wednesday press release that the dual-screen cabinet will “bring casino players an all-new entertainment experience”.

The company said the new cabinet “features groundbreaking technological innovation,” including “integrated dynamic lighting, advanced display monitors, and sleek design elements”.

“The powerful combination creates a new gaming experience unlike any other,” it added.

The Baron will make its debut at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, Nevada, in October, “with deployment on casino floors to follow,” stated the firm.

The announcement quoted Victor Duarte, executive vice president of product for Aristocrat Gaming, as saying that The Baron “builds on the global legacy” of the cabinets in the group’s portfolio, “while showcasing the depth of range we offer to meet our customers’ needs and their player demands”.

The gaming supplier said the technological features of The Baron were “player-driven and create gameplay that is even more vibrant” than that offered previously.

The elements include dual 27-inch ultra-high-definition 4K display monitors, plus an additional 27-inch LCD topper that integrates play and jackpot features. There are also a soundbar, two top monitor speakers, and a subwoofer in-cabinet, as well as a floating virtual button deck.

Mr Duarte added: “We’re excited about the roadmap of The Baron and look forward to it illuminating casino floors in the near future.”

Aristocrat Gaming said The Baron will launch with a “portfolio of titles to appeal to a broad range of players”.

The Baron will feature three new titles from Aristocrat’s game families: “Buffalo Gold Cash Collection”, “Ju Cai Jin Gui Dragon and Ingot”, and “Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Ignite Blue Prosperity and Red Prosperity”.

Aristocrat Gaming is the business unit for land-based operations and equipment sales for Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Last week, Aristocrat Gaming launched what it said was the group’s “largest global” manufacturing facility, the Las Vegas Integration Center, located in Southern Nevada, a region of Nevada, in the United States.

(Updated Aug 29, 11.55am)