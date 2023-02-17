Aristocrat’s Anaxi in partnership with BetMGM

Australia-listed casino gaming provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd has announced that Anaxi, the group’s online real money gaming (RMG) division, has entered into a “strategic partnership” with U.S.-based online betting platform BetMGM.

BetMGM LLC is a sports betting and gaming entertainment company, founded by casino operator MGM Resorts International and online betting conglomerate Entain Plc.

In a Thursday press release, Aristocrat said the partnership aimed to deliver the group’s gaming content to North American iGaming markets. Aristocrat’s gaming content would “first be available via BetMGM online casino,” it added.

The statement quoted Cath Burns, Anaxi’s executive vice president, as saying the firm was “thrilled to be collaborating” with BetMGM.

“This is the first content release for Anaxi, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and create online gaming experiences that entertain,” added Ms Burns.

Aristocrat is working to scale its online RMG segment, having launched Anaxi in October last year. Earlier this month, the group completed the acquisition of Roxor Gaming Ltd, an online RMG supplier based in London, in the United Kingdom.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s chief revenue officer, said in remarks included in Thursday’s announcement that BetMGM would be the “first operator in North America” to offer Anaxi’s content.

He added: “Partnering with Anaxi to provide some of Aristocrat’s most iconic games supports our goal of making BetMGM online casino the best destination for players.”