Asia themed ‘Dragon Hero’ latest Pragmatic Play slot

“Dragon Hero” is the latest slot game release from digital content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd, according to a press release from the company.

The game is played on 5×4 reels, and has symbols said to reflect its “Asian-inspired design”, with scrolls, coins and vases filling the game board. These must form matching combinations across the title’s 20 ways to award a win.

‘Wild’ symbols substitute all other symbols in the game, except the free spin-awarding ‘scatters’, and ‘super wilds’ that can randomly place up to three wilds anywhere on the game board, according to the announcement.

“Our slot road map for this year is set to build on the success of 2022 and players can expect the signature breadth of engaging features, themes and game play that Pragmatic Play is synonymous for,” said Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as cited in the Thursday press release.

Dragon Hero follows on from other recent releases: “Starlight Christmas”, the candy-themed “Sweet Powernudge,” and the eponymous “Pizza! Pizza? Pizza!”