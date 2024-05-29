Bloomberry says no plans currently for Thailand

Philippines-listed Bloomberry Resorts Corp says Thailand could be of “interest” if the legalises casino resorts, but affirmed that the company had no plans to expand to that market.

The company made a clarification to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday following an article published by the Bilyonaryo Business News which said that Bloomberry’s chairman and chief executive, Enrique Razon, was “expected to join the ranks of global gaming leaders who have shown interest in establishing a resort casino in Thailand”.

“The subject Bilyonaryo article … is essentially a speculation of its writer,” stated Bloomberry in its clarification.

“There have been reports that Thailand is contemplating a gaming law but we have no idea what form it will be,” added the casino firm.

In late March, Thai lawmakers supported a study recommending casinos be permitted in large entertainment complexes proposed for that nation. Thailand’s Ministry of Finance is leading work to examine the feasibility of legalising casino resorts in the country.

Bloomberry said Thailand could be of “market interest” if it legalises casino gaming.

But it stated: “To say that: ‘Bloomberry confirms that it has plans to expand in Thailand’ is a part of the writer’s speculation. There is no such plan.”

Bloomberry’s first Philippine property – Solaire Resort & Casino (pictured), at Entertainment City, Manila – opened in 2013. The company opened on Saturday (May 25) its second Philippine property, the Solaire Resort North in Quezon City, north of Metro Manila.

The firm also runs the Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino in Jeju, South Korea. Bloomberry said in February it was “open to the possibility of selling its interest” in Jeju Sun Hotel.