Casinos to host exhibitions in govt’s Art Macao season

Macau’s six casino operators are again supporting a local-government initiative called “Art Macao”. The scheme, first launched in 2019, features art-related and cultural events and runs from this month.

The gaming operators are each holding art exhibitions in their respective properties during the period, the city’s Cultural Affairs Bureau announced during a press event on Wednesday (pictured).

Development of cultural activities and sports tourism have been identified by the city’s government as important elements in Macau’s effort at economic diversification. They were also considerations for the local authorities when assessing the applications of gaming companies for the new 10-year Macau gaming concessions that were awarded last year, and started in January.

The six Macau operators have as a whole pledged to the government to spend in aggregate a minimum of MOP108.7 billion (US$13.48 billion) on non-gaming and exploring overseas-customer markets during the fresh concessions. Collectively they will have to increase their pledged concession-related investment for the next decade by as much as 20 percent if citywide annual gross gaming revenue reaches MOP180 billion.

As part of Art Macao 2023, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd will be hosting “BE@RBRICK MACAU World’s First Immersive BE@RBRICK Art Exhibition”, running from July 29 to September 22 at the Galaxy Macau complex. It will feature work by “a dozen of international and local artists and designers”, including Japanese artist Tatsuhiko ‘Ryu’ Akashi, all inspired by the BE@RBRICK collectible toy.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd’s “Mr Doodle First Exhibition in Macao” showcases a British artist with that moniker. He will visit the city and host an improvisation session in September. That exhibition will run from August 1 to October 15, at the City of Dreams casino resort.

MGM China Holdings Ltd’s exhibition “To Infinity and Beyond: The Art of Hsiao Chin” will take place at the MGM Theatre in the firm’s MGM Cotai casino resort. It is described as “an immersive exhibition that combines art, technology and entertainment, showcasing masterpieces by the great abstract artist”.

Sands China Ltd will hold “Meet the Magic – In Celebration of D100 by Jason Naylor & Philip Colbert”, spread among several of its properties on Cotai, from August 4 to October 15. It will feature large-scale works created by international artists Jason Naylor and Philip Colbert, inspired by the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company animation studio.

The exhibition “Virtually Versailles” will be hosted by SJM Holdings Ltd and take place at the Grand Lisboa Palace resort. No dates were announced for the event. It will present scenes of the Palace of Versailles, located near Paris, in France, making use of advanced virtual technology.

Wynn Macau Ltd will bring to Macau “The Contour of Light: A Re-encounter with Leonardo da Vinci”. The exhibition, running from July 29 to October 15, will feature a variety of videos and other multimedia features in order to provide the public a in-depth picture of the artist’s greatest works.