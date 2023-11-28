China ents provider iQiyi in deal for Galaxy Arena events

Galaxy Arena, a recently-opened part of Phase 3 at casino-resort complex Galaxy Macau on Cotai, has a “strategic partnership” with iQiyi, a mainland China-based provider of online video services and entertainment production.

That is according to a Chinese-language update from the arena promoter, Macau gaming operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. The two sides are to collaborate on “variety shows”, “films and TV dramas”, “virtual reality immersive” experiences and “large-scale” entertainment activities, said the Sunday statement.

The deal with iQiyi is to support Macau’s development of the “cultural and entertainment industry”, and to help Macau evolve into a “City of Shows”, said Galaxy Entertainment in the update. The latter slogan is understood to be a reference to the Macau government’s aim of having the city host a greater number of cultural and entertainment events, as mentioned in the government’s Policy Address for 2024.

Galaxy Entertainment’s tie with iQiyi was marked by a signing ceremony (pictured), attended by senior executives from the two sides.

Galaxy Arena is a 16,000-seat, multi-purpose venue within the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) at Galaxy Macau.

In August, the gaming firm said a “three-year strategic partnership” had been struck between Galaxy Arena and Warner Music China. Under it, the latter would bring its artists to Macau for concerts at the arena. The arrangement would also enable the planning and production of “music festivals, music lectures and forums”.

In June, Galaxy Entertainment had announced a “three-year strategic partnership” with a live-entertainment brand controlled by China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group, for events at Galaxy Arena. It is due to involve “in-venue” and “online” events, including concert tours, music festivals and music ceremonies, according to that earlier statement.