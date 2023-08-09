Galaxy Ent in deal with Warner Music China for arena events

Galaxy Arena – part of Phase 3 of casino resort complex Galaxy Macau on Cotai – has a “three-year strategic partnership” with Warner Music China, said the property’s promoter Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, in a Wednesday press release.

The deal will see Warner Music China bring its artists to Macau for concerts at the arena, as well as enabling the planning and production of “music festivals, music lectures and forums”, said the casino firm.

Galaxy Arena is a 16,000-seat, multi-purpose venue within Galaxy Macau’s Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC). The arena has been hosting concerts since April.

Under the partnership, Warner Music China will also arrange for its artists to “take part in commercial activities” held in Macau.

The deal was part of the gaming firm’s “collaborative effort with the Macau SAR [Special Administrative Region] government to support ‘Tourism plus Entertainment’ cross-sector integration,” said Galaxy Entertainment, referring to an initiative of the local authorities.

At a ceremony to mark the deal, Francis Lui Yiu Tung (pictured second from right), deputy chairman of Galaxy Entertainment, was cited as saying the tie up meant his firm could “continue to fully utilise this world-class venue to present more spectacular shows and an endless array of exciting entertainment for both locals and tourists”.

Warner Music Asia co-president Jonathan Serbin (pictured second from left), was also quoted in the release.

He stated: “Warner Music will bring a wide range of global artists to the Galaxy [Macau resort] to help enrich the already fast-expanding cultural and entertainment activities in Macau.”

In June Galaxy Entertainment had announced a three-year “strategic partnership” with a live-entertainment brand controlled by China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group, for events at Galaxy Arena. It is due to involve “in-venue” and “online” events, including concert tours, music festivals and music ceremonies, according to that statement.