Chum now Sands CEO and president, Wong vice chairman

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd has appointed Grant Chum Kwan Lock as the firm’s chief executive, with effect from Wednesday (January 24). Mr Chum, who since February 2020 has been the firm’s chief operating officer, will also serve as the company’s new president, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Rob Goldstein, CEO of the parent firm U.S.-based Las Vegas Sands Corp, will relinquish his role as CEO of Sands China, but will continue to serve as the chairman of the board of the Macau unit. Mr Goldstein has been freshly designated as a non-executive director.

Wilfred Wong Ying Wai becomes Sands China’s executive vice chairman. Mr Wong had been Sands China’s president since November 1, 2015.

On Wednesday, Sands China also appointed Dave Sun MinQi as executive vice president. He will continue to serve as the firm’s chief financial officer. Mr Sun is also the managing director Venetian Macau Ltd, the unit that holds the Macau gaming concession.

Dylan James Williams is also now an executive vice president of Sands China. He will continue on his roles as the general counsel and company secretary.