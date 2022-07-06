Coughlan to exit as Wynn Macau Ltd president in February

Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd said on Wednesday that its long-serving president, Ian Coughlan (pictured), would be leaving his role in February next year.

Linda Chen will take over as president, in addition to her current role of vice chairman.

Mr Coughlan would “transition to a role as adviser to the company and non-executive director upon completion” of his current employment agreement on February 28, 2023. The announcement added his advisory role would run until the end of 2023.

Subsequent to the end of his contractual term, he will continue as non-executive director on the Wynn Macau Ltd board until May 2023.

Wynn Macau Ltd runs the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace resorts in the Chinese gambling centre.

Craig Billings, chief executive of the parent, Wynn Resorts Ltd, as well as of the Macau unit, was cited in Wednesday’s statement praising Mr Coughlan’s work.

“Ian’s pioneering leadership, which spans the vast majority of our incredibly successful time in Macau, has been impressive and his unrelenting commitment to brand excellence and establishing our deep-rooted culture is equally remarkable,” said the group’s CEO.

Mr Billings added: “I’m pleased that he has agreed to continue as a consultant to the company and on our board of directors.”

The group CEO added: “Linda’s leadership throughout the many phases of our development in Macau has been important to our success. She will work with Ian to ensure a smooth transition, and I look forward to working closely with Linda and our talented management team in the years ahead.”

Wynn Macau Ltd, along with the other five operators in the Macau market, signed on June 23 an extension to its gaming concession contract until the end of this year, as the government prepares for a fresh public tender. The company has said it would make “thorough preparations” to take part in a new tender for Macau gaming rights.