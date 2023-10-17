DigiPlus says ‘no imminent plans’ for Boracay casino

DigiPlus Interactive Corp, formerly known as Leisure and Resorts World Corp, said in a Tuesday statement it had “no imminent plans to pursue the development of its 24-hectare [59.3-acre] property in Boracay island into an integrated casino project”.

The announcement to the Philippine Stock Exchange – described as a “clarification of news reports” – added: “DigiPlus will remain focused on executing on its strategic transformation agenda and establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing, most innovative, and technologically developed digital entertainment groups in the Philippines.”

Philippine businessman and politician Albee Benitez, founder and former director of DigiPlus, had been involved in talks via the Leisure and Resorts World entity in 2017 with Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd about working together on a US$500-million casino resort for Boracay (pictured), a Philippine holiday island.

In late 2019, Leisure and Resorts World said it was abandoning plans for partnering with Galaxy Entertainment in Boracay.

On Monday Mr Benitez had been quoted by Philippine media saying he would welcome the opportunity to have Galaxy Entertainment revisit talks on the scheme.

The same day, the Hong Kong-listed casino group issued a statement saying it had no plans to do so.

In its Tuesday clarification, DigiPlus said it would “continue to grow its digital entertainment segment, which has become its core business since 2022”.

Businesses it controls include the 100-percent owned AB Leisure Exponent Inc, which had 126 land-based bingo venues as of June 30. DigiPlus also has a near-70-percent stake in First Cagayan Leisure and Resort Corp, which has been authorised by the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority to license and regulate online casinos and sports betting operations that are registered in Cagayan.