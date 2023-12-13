E-sports climbing the ranks in betting trends: SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS, a provider of software and platform services to the online gaming and sports betting sectors, says the e-sports segment has seen a “steady rise” in terms of betting volumes, climbing from the seventh position in 2021 to the fourth in 2023.

The comments were part of a summary published on Tuesday by SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, covering the first 11 months of 2023.

SOFTSWISS Sportsbook saw a 438-percent year-on-year rise in the number of bets in the third quarter, and gross gaming revenue (GGR) up 523 percent from the prior-year period.

According to the report, a “notable trend” in the sports betting landscape “is the consistent growth in bets made from mobile devices”.

“In the year-to-date, 80 percent of bets were placed via mobile versus 70 percent in 2022 and 68 percent in 2021,” observed the release.

“This trend solidifies as players increasingly opt for the convenience of mobile devices, especially in live betting scenarios,” it added. “More importantly, it was mobile devices that contributed 92 percent to the operators’ GGR.”

The statement quoted Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, as saying that the rise of e-sports “cannot go unnoticed”.

“With the increasing integration of computer technology into our daily lives, this trend will only intensify,” he said, adding that he was “optimistic” that e-sports betting “will continue to grow in popularity”.

The update said that the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team was “focused on increasing the proportion” of combo bets – a way of betting on a number of selections as part of a bigger wager –, as this had the potential “to drive partners’ profitability”.

According to the statistics, the share of combo bets increased from 20 percent in 2021 to 45 percent in 2023. “This growth directly correlates with intensified promotion of combo betting through bonus offers and the recent partnership with a new data provider, which expands the range of events available to players,” added the iGaming services provider.

“Over the last year, we have increased the turnover by 351 percent, GGR by 451 percent, and the number of bets by 558 percent,” stated Mr Kamenetskyi.

He added: “The key driver of the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook’s success lies in our dedication to forging new connections with operators, resulting in a significant upswing in the number of bets, turnover and GGR.”

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook received this year the GLI-33 certification, which will enable the platform “to enter new regulated markets”.