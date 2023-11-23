Ex-LT Game exec Betty Zhao now SVP Aruze Gaming Global

Betty Zhao (pictured), a prominent figure in the Asia-Pacific gaming equipment supplier sector, has been appointed senior vice president (SVP) of international operations at Aruze Gaming Global, the latter said in a Wednesday statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Betty. Her proven track record and history of accomplishments will play a pivotal role in executing Aruze Gaming Global’s international strategic plan,” said Kelcey Allison, Aruze’s global chief operating officer (COO), as cited in the announcement.

Ms Zhao was quoted as saying in the news update: “I look forward to contributing to the team that will shape its future worldwide.”

She had resigned in late October as COO at LT Game Ltd, a Macau-based provider of electronic gaming equipment and management technology for casinos. Ms Zhao had been COO at LT Game, a unit of Hong Kong-listed Paradise Entertainment Ltd founded by Jay Chun, since 2007.

Aruze Gaming Global’s Wednesday statement said that while at LT Game, she had “demonstrated a unique blend of strategic vision and operational excellence,” including “marketing, sales, [and] product development,” and had been “a key figure in building LT Game into a major gaming supplier in Macau”.

In August it had been announced that Las Vegas, Nevada-based Play Synergy, a company of Empire Technological Group Ltd, had its proposal to purchase the electronic gaming machine (EGM) business and online assets of Aruze Gaming America Inc “approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court”.