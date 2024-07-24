FBM eyes further growth in U.S. with new Oklahoma office

Jul 24, 2024 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News, World
Gaming technology and content provider FBM says it has opened a new office in the city of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, in the United States.
“The transition to FBM’s dedicated building is a significant milestone for the group operations in the U.S. and a step forward in the brand’s journey to expand and strengthen its presence in the market,” stated the company in a Monday press release.
FBM has been growing its slot product presence in the U.S. market. Earlier this month, the firm said it had installed its “Jí Hǎo Link” product at Hialeah Park Casino in Miami, Florida.
In Monday’s announcement, FBM said the new 22,000-square-foot (2,044-sq-metre) facility was “built from scratch” to meet the company’s “specific needs”.
The recently-opened office “provides an enhanced work environment and improved infrastructures, enabling the local team to deliver high-quality games and cabinets to American casinos,” stated FBM.
The release quoted Renato Almeida, director at FBM, as saying: “Completing this ambitious construction project and having our own facilities supplying the U.S. operation is a landmark achievement that will forever be a part of FBM group’s history.”
Mr Almeida said the endeavour demonstrated FBM’s “dedication to making a noticeable impact in the competitive casino industry, offering the ideal conditions for sustainable growth”.
He added: “With this expansion, we are well-positioned to grow our team and increase our capacity to provide top-quality games and cabinets to casino operators nationwide.”
