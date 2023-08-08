FBM sees ‘sustainable’ expansion in North America

FBM, a maker of casino slot machines and an international specialist in electronic bingo machines, says it aims to continue its “sustainable and bright expansion” in the North American market. The company will be taking part in a couple of gaming-related trade shows in the United States this year, it stated in a press release.

The gaming equipment supplier launched in October last year its “Asian-inspired” slot machine product “Jin Qián Link”. FBM describes it as a multi-game product that gathers four themes in four games: “Lucky Guī”, “Great Bái Hǔ”, “Golden Lóng”, and “Eternal Fènghuáng”.

The company deployed earlier this year its first product in the United States, at the Hialeah Park Casino, in Florida. It included the “Rainbow Falls” and “Catch the Gold” slot games, part of the firm’s “Easy$Link” collection.

FBM said it will take part this month in the OIGA Conference and Trade Show, in Tulsa, in the state of Oklahoma. The event “presents a shining opportunity for FBM to showcase its casino gaming solutions tailored for the American market,” stated the firm.

The company said that attending OIGA is a “crucial step towards strengthening its position” as it expands in the North American market.

“With an expanding client portfolio in the country, the casino gaming brand aims to further solidify its presence by attracting new clients and establishing widespread brand awareness,” it added.

Mike Medlin, FBM’s sales and operations manager, said in prepared remarks: “At FBM, we believe in pushing boundaries and reimagining the possibilities of casino gaming.”

He added: “The OIGA Conference and Trade Show 2023 provides an ideal platform for us to unveil our FBM slots game collection and casino cabinets in an engaging booth that speaks directly to the Oklahoma players.”

The company will also attend in October the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, Nevada.