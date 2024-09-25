FBM to invest US$10mln to build software hub in Manila

FBM, a supplier of electronic gaming machines including casino slots, says it will invest US$10 million to build a new “software house” in the Philippine capital, Manila.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during a visit by a delegation of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), that country’s gaming regulator, to an FBM Group software facility (pictured) in Porto, Portugal.

In a written announcement, FBM said it has been expanding its land-based operations in the Philippines “for over two decades,” which has included the launch recently of its remote gaming platform FBM E-Motion. The firm’s expansion plans are in line with the steps taken by Pagcor to modernise and expand the country’s gaming industry, stated the update.

The new software house in the Philippines “will follow the successful models implemented in FBM Group’s current software houses in Portugal and Brazil, while adding proximity and expertise to local culture,” said the firm.

“FBM expects this facility to serve as a gateway for innovation in the country, allowing FBM to stay ahead of trends and develop cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions,” it added.

The statement cited Renato Almeida, director at FBM, as saying: “We are a reference in the Philippines gaming scene, and this investment represents our commitment to reinforcing FBM’s leadership position in the country.”

He added: “We want to continuously bring tailored entertainment products and experiences that resonate with the Filipino audience, and this facility will be the perfect infrastructure to meet the growing demand of this market.”

FBM said it invited a Pagcor delegation, led by chairman and chief executive Alejandro Tengco, to visit an FBM software house in northern Portugal. The Pagcor officials were accompanied by Mr Almeida and Pepe Costa, FBM’s country manager in the Philippines.

“The tour allowed Pagcor representatives to explore the technology, innovation, and methodologies used by the FBM Group in the creation of reliable, compelling, and high-performance video bingos and slots,” said the gaming supplier.