FBM to unveil new slot cabinet in Oct at G2E Las Vegas

Sep 13, 2023  

FBM, a maker of casino slot machines and an international specialist in electronic bingo machines, says it plans to launch a new casino slot-machine cabinet model during Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2023.

The event runs from October 9 to 12 inclusive at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

FBM said in a press release issued on Tuesday that it would also launch during the trade show a “new slots game product” for land-based casinos.

“Both products will have all their details disclosed at G2E Las Vegas,” it added.

The company deployed earlier this year its first product in the United States, at the Hialeah Park Casino, in Florida.

Tuesday’s press release quoted FBM director Vitor Francisco as saying the company planned to use this year’s G2E Las Vegas as “a new boost” for the firm’s expansion plans, not only in the U.S., “but also in the global casino scene”.

The gaming equipment supplier launched in October last year its “Asian-inspired” slot machine product “Jin Qián Link”. FBM describes it as a multi-game product that gathers four themes in four games: “Lucky Guī”, “Great Bái Hǔ”, “Golden Lóng”, and “Eternal Fènghuáng”.

