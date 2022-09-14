Firm linked to Genting boss Lim bids in Macau tender

A Macau-registered company linked to Malaysian gambling entrepreneur Lim Kok Thay, head of the Genting casino brand, has submitted a proposal in Macau’s public tender for new 10-year gaming concessions.

Documents in the name of GMM Ltd were submitted on Wednesday by local lawyer Bruno Nunes. Representatives delivering the bid on behalf of GMM confirmed to local media the link to the Genting group. They said however that GMM was not a subsidiary of Genting Malaysia Bhd, the operator of Resorts World Genting in Malaysia.

The new concession regime in Macau envisages up to six new concessions, each running for 10 years. The government has said it hopes to start the new concession term on January 1, 2023.

The Genting group runs casinos in Malaysia, Singapore, the United States and the United Kingdom, under the “Resorts World” brand, and had been an interested party in the submissions during Macau-market liberalisation at the turn of the current century.

According to Macau’s Commercial Registry Office, GMM Ltd – also known as GMM SA – lists as administrators Mr Lim, a Lee Chong Yan, and a Koh Poy Yong. The last person mentioned is also designated as president.

The corporate website of Malaysia-based Genting Bhd identifies a Lee Choong Yan as the group’s president and chief operating officer. A Koh Poy Yong is listed as the group’s chief financial officer.

Macau’s current six operators had by 3.30pm on Wednesday – two hours and 15 minutes before the deadline – submitted their respective applications for the city’s public tender to award new casino rights.