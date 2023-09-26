G2E Asia 2024 set for Macau in June, no Singapore event

The 2024 edition of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino trade event is to be held in Macau, according to a Tuesday press release. There will not be a G2E Asia event in Singapore next year, the organisers said in a statement to GGRAsia.

An event branded “G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo 2024” is to be held from June 4 to 6, at the Venetian Macao casino resort, run by Sands China Ltd.

G2E Asia is organised by the American Gaming Association and Reed Exhibitions.

“The combined event will present new opportunities in the Asian gaming and integrated resort industries,” said the organisers in Tuesday’s announcement.

“Following 2023’s successful events, more than 100 exhibitors and 8,000 visitors are expected to attend G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo 2024 in Macau,” the document added.

The release cited Yip Je Choong, Reed Exhibitions’ senior vice president, commercial, Asia Pacific, as saying that G2E Asia “is the region’s most highly anticipated and respected event and we are excited to return to our home in Macau.”

“We look forward to welcoming Asia’s gaming and integrated resort community back to Macau next year with a dynamic show floor, an exciting keynote line-up, and an education programme,” he added.

After a three-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a G2E Asia-branded event returned to Macau in July this year. It was a joint presentation, including exhibitions and conferences, called “Asian IR Expo + G2E Asia 2023”.

G2E Asia had been staged annually in Macau from 2007 and up to 2019, but was suspended from 2020 to 2022 because of restrictions linked to the pandemic.

A 2022 edition was held in Singapore, dubbed “G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore”. Earlier this year, a G2E Asia-branded event was also held in Singapore, from May 30 to June 1.