G2E Singapore trade show, conference begins today

The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore starts today (Tuesday, May 30), at the Marina Bay Sands casino resort. The three-day event is organised by Reed Exhibitions and the American Gaming Association.

Many of the top casino equipment suppliers to the Asia-Pacific casino industry will be represented on the show floor, according to the organisers.

The organisers have said they were expecting about “6,000 visitors from Asia and abroad”, and “more than 100 exhibiting companies” during the conference and trade exhibition for the casino gaming industry.

Bill Miller, president and chief executive of the American Gaming Association, will give a keynote speech on day one. An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling the legalisation of casino business in that country is to be a panellist on the first day.

Other scheduled contributors for the Thailand-Japan discussion session at G2E Asia in Singapore include Japanese scholar Toru Mihara, a prominent commentator on Japan’s own casino legalisation process. Mr Mihara is described on G2E Asia’s Singapore edition website as chairman of a Japan body called the National Council on Gaming Legislation.

Praveen Choudhary, a Hong Kong-based analyst at banking group Morgan Stanley, will also speak at an afternoon session today.

A session on day two called “Innovation and the future of gaming in Asia” will feature regional bosses of major gaming equipment suppliers.

The pre-lunch discussion is to include Ken Jolly, vice president and managing director for Asia at Light & Wonder Inc; Lloyd Robson, general manager for Asia at Aristocrat Leisure Ltd; Michael Cheers, sales director for Asia at International Game Technology Plc; Jim Preston, vice president of global innovation at Interblock dd; and Michael Soll, president at consultancy The Innovation Group.

Also on May 31, a session called “Optimising customer experience” will focus on development of casino resorts that cater to the growing mass-market segment. Speakers at that session include Michael Zhu, senior vice president of The Innovation Group; Lucas Cai, vice president of gaming operations at the under-construction Inspire Entertainment Resort in South Korea; David Croft, senior vice president of gaming optimisation and strategy at Tangam Systems; and Hakan Dagtas, chief operating officer at the Newport World Resorts casino property in Manila, the Philippines.

Last year’s G2E Asia edition in Singapore “welcomed nearly 5,000 visitors, reuniting the Asian gaming community in-person for the first time since 2019,” according to the organisers.

The Singapore conference and trade show will be held just weeks before the first in-person edition of a G2E Asia-branded event to be held in Macau since 2019.