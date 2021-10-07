Genting Vegas pioneers Sightline and Mastercard token pay

Sightline Payments LLC says it teamed with financial services firm Mastercard Inc to launch a form of cashless payment for non-gaming activities, sports betting, online gaming, and casino wagering accounts.

The Play+ Mastercard system has been made available at the Resorts World Las Vegas casino complex, a US$4.3-billion project developed by Malaysian conglomerate Genting Bhd in Nevada, in the United States, and which opened in late June.

Mastercard uses for the Play+ Mastercard system what is termed tokenisation technology. It replaces a physical card number, with a unique token that can only be used by the merchant that requested it, and which is said to provide additional security to cardholders.

According to a Wednesday release from Sightline, holders of the card can pay for all their gaming and nongaming activities by syncing the card with their smartphones either using a digital wallet, or the Resorts World Las Vegas mobile application.

“The foundation of Play+ is to provide customers with a safe, secure and responsible payments experience to fund their gaming and entertainment,” said Joe Pappano, co-chief executive of Sightline, as cited in Wednesday’s announcement.

“As consumers increasingly seek digital-first experiences, we’re pleased to partner with Sightline to enable a fully-digital engagement for the patrons at Resorts World Las Vegas,” said Chiro Aikat, executive vice president of products and innovation for Mastercard in North America, as quoted in the same release.

The Resorts World Mobile App was developed by JOINGO LLC, part of Sightline. Genting group was among investors that raised US$100 million for Sightline to acquire JOINGO.

Sightline recently announced respective deals on casino cashless play technology with gaming equipment suppliers International Game Technology Plc, and Konami Gaming Inc.