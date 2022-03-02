Hann Casino and Resort at Clark Freeport opens Swissôtel

Hann Casino and Resort located at Clark, in the Philippines, had on Tuesday a soft opening for 270 rooms (example pictured) of Swissôtel-branded accommodation.

Also from Tuesday, the Philippines government lowered the Covid-19 restrictions for 39 areas – including Metro Manila, and Pampanga’s Clark Freeport, where Hann Casino and Resort is based. According to a government statement on Sunday, the new “alert level 1” is the least restrictive countermeasure against Covid-19, enabling most businesses to run at full capacity.

A Tuesday press release forwarded by the operator of the Hann resort said it was the first time French hospitality brand Accor SA had opened a Swissôtel in the Philippines.

Swissôtel Clark will eventually have 372 rooms available in total, located in a 22-storey tower.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to experience Swissôtel Clark, the largest hotel in Northern Metro Manila,” said Tarek Auoini, general manager of the hotel, as cited in the announcement.

The Hann property’s casino opened on December 15. The entire complex, formerly known as the Widus Hotel and Casino, has been remodelled.

The gaming facilities at Hann Casino and Resort include about 700 slot machines and 180 electronic table game seats. Additionally, there are about 170 live-dealer table games, according to information given by Daesik Han, the president and chief executive of the venue’s promoter, Hann Philippines Inc, in a December interview with GGRAsia.

Mr Han said at the time, the group had “spent up to now, about PHP30 billion [US$585 million]” on the group’s assets.