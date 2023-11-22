Ho Tram new phase at Ixora condotel, with villas: CEO

The Grand Ho Tram Strip casino resort is to add an extra phase to its “Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion” -branded condominium hotel (condotel) and villas complex (pictured).

“We have commenced development of Ixora [Phase] 2, which will add 512 rooms in a condotel tower and 63 beach villa units,” said Walt Power, chief executive of Ho Tram Project Co Ltd, in an update to GGRAsia in response to our enquiry.

The first phase of Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion, launched at a ceremony in August, includes 164 rooms in a condotel tower and 46 beach villas, taking the current number of operational rooms at the whole Grand Ho Tram Strip site, to over 1,300.

Mr Power also confirmed that the project entity for the entire Grand Ho Tram Strip beachside complex – located in Ba Ria, Vung Tau, in southern Vietnam, and which has a foreigner-only casino – had “requested” to Vietnamese authorities, permission “to revise the completion date” of the project as a whole, “to 2027″. Such a step had been reported by Vietnam media last week.

The project company CEO explained to GGRAsia: “The request for a revision in the completion date was submitted due to the impact of Covid[-19] in Vietnam during the period from 2020 to 2022.”

“Although impacted by the pandemic, Ho Tram Project Co is very proud of [its] continued development progress during this challenging time.”

He further stated: “It must be emphasised that Ho Tram Project Co is currently in full compliance with our investment certificate, including capital investment requirements, tourism construction requirements, and development timeline requirements.”

Mr Power observed: “The overall size of the project, including capital reinvestment and tourism components, has not been modified within this revision request.”

Currently the nearest international airport to The Grand Ho Tram Strip is in Ho Chi Minh City, a circa a 2.5-hour drive from the property. Mr Power had mentioned to GGRAsia last year, that a new airport nearer to the complex, was under construction, and that The Grand Ho Tram Strip also attracted expatriates based in Vietnam.