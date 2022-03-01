Hoiana gets new marketing boss as Vietnam opens to tourists

Hoiana, a casino resort in Vietnam, says it has appointed a new chief marketing officer.

Jit Ng (pictured) will report to former Macau casino executive Steve Wolstenholme, the president and chief executive of Hoiana, a property with a casino available only to foreigners.

Mr Ng is also a former Macau casino executive. He previously worked for casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Mr Ng “has arrived at an opportune time, as the country is reopening to international tourists, and we are gearing ourselves to welcome them”, Mr Wolstenholme was cited as saying in a press release on the appointment.

Quang Nam province, where Hoiana is located, aims to attract “1.7 million” foreign visitors in full-year 2022, reported recently local media outlet VN Express, citing the provincial tourism authority.

With effect from February 15, Vietnam was lifting restrictions on inbound international flights, meaning that carriers could resume all their pre-pandemic air routes if they wish to do so. The move coincided with a relaxation of rules for inbound foreign travellers fully-vaccinated against Covid-19.

One of the backers of Hoiana is Hong Kong-listed casino investor Suncity Group Holdings Ltd. The latter’s former chairman – who resigned in December – was the detained Macau junket boss Alvin Chau Cheok Wa.