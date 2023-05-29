Ian Coughlan out of Wynn Macau Ltd board, Cameron-Doe in

Ian Coughlan is no longer a non-executive director of Wynn Macau Ltd, following the end of his appointment on Thursday, said the Hong Kong-listed firm in a filing. He will remain as a company advisor until the end of the year, as previously announced.

Taking his place as non-executive director is Julie Cameron-Doe. Her appointment became effective on Friday, for a term of three years.

Mr Coughlan (pictured in a file photo) served as president of Wynn Macau Ltd from September 2016 until last February, when Linda Chen took over the position, in addition to her current role of vice chairman. He had served as an executive director of Wynn Macau Ltd’s board since September 2009, before being re-designated as a non-executive director last March.

On Thursday’s filing, Wynn Macau Ltd expressed its “sincere gratitude to Mr Coughlan for his valuable contribution to the company during his tenure of office.”

Ms Cameron-Doe is chief financial officer of Wynn Resorts Ltd, the parent of Wynn Macau Ltd. Prior to that, she worked for Australia-based slot machine maker and digital gaming content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

United States-based Wynn Resorts is the parent of Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd, which operates Wynn Macau on the city’s peninsula, and Wynn Palace in Cotai.