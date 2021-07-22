Interblock to place 123 player stations in Philippines

Interblock DD, a supplier of electronic table games for casinos, says it has been expanding its product presence in the Philippines markets of Clark and Cebu, with orders for a total of 123 player stations.

“We are humbled and privileged to be able to receive three orders from Hann Casino Resort, Royce Hotel and Casino in the Clark area and NUSTAR Resort and Casino from Cebu,” for “in total 123 play stations”, said Michael Hu, president Asia for Interblock, in comments carried in a company press release on Wednesday.

“We wish the developments at each of the respective properties the best of luck and a speedy adaptation to the new normal” amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

The deals concern Interblock’s G5 Diamond products.

Hann Casino Resort, previously known as Widus Hotel and Casino, in Clark, is to place Interblock’s Live Table Roulette, fully automated Roulette, and Twin Live Table Baccarat stadium (example pictured) to complement the venue’s live tables, slots and electronic table games.

The Royce Hotel and Casino at Clark is to set up a stadium with Interblock’s Live Table Roulette, Live Table Sic-Bo and two Twin Live Table Baccarat. The property will also feature two sets of Diamond Megastar 8 product, with the option to run up to six virtual games during non-peak periods.

NUSTAR Resort and Casino, due to open next year in Cebu, will have a three-tower hotel with a gaming floor of approximately 21,000 square meters (226,042 sq. feet). NUSTAR is to take three sets of Interblock’s Diamond Megastar product.

“Interblock expects to fulfil the orders, deliver and install over the next few months at each respective property for their openings,” said Interblock.

The firm added it was pleased to recognise “the tremendous support from our customers and partners for its growth in the Asia-Pacific region and the Philippines in particular for the last several months, even when many countries in the region are still affected by the various Covid-19 lockdown restrictions”.