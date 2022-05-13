Kangwon Land back to pre-Covid capacity from May 16

From Monday (May 16) South Korean casino resort Kangwon Land (pictured) is to return to pre-pandemic carrying capacity in terms of gambling customers allowed on the premises at any one time.

That will mean up to 6,000 people will be allowed in the gaming facilities at any particular point during operational hours, versus the 50 percent carrying capacity – i.e., 3,000 customers – that have been allowed, a spokesperson for Kangwon Land Inc, the resort’s promoter, told GGRAsia.

The property is the only gambling resort in the country permitted to serve locals.

As of February, Kangwon Land was running 161 table games and 169 slot machines, along with other gaming inventory, including 1,191 units of what the management referred to as “video games”, such as video roulette and video baccarat. Currently, the resort has 193 table games, according to its website.

On April 18, Kangwon Land had been able to restore its operating hours to pre-crisis conditions, i.e., opening daily at 10am and closing at 6am the following day.

Kangwon Land reported on Wednesday that its quarterly net loss had narrowed, to KRW5.85 billion (US$4.6 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to a net loss amounting to KRW11.00-billion in the fourth quarter last year.