Lisboeta Macau opens more hotel rooms in time for CNY

Lisboeta Macau – a resort project next door to SJM Holdings Ltd’s new Grand Lisboa Palace casino complex in Cotai – says it has launched some more brand-themed hotel rooms bookable for the Chinese New Year holiday. The freshly-opened Lisboeta Macau rooms are under the brands “Maison L’Occitane”, and “Line Friends Presents Casa de Amigo”, according to promotional materials from the resort.

The Maison L’Occitane accommodation (example pictured), themed to the namesake French cosmetics and skincare brand, is made up of 164 guest rooms. Booking for them opened on Friday (January 28), according to a notice published by Lisboeta Macau on its social media channels.

Line Friends Presents Casa de Amigo, accommodation themed to the Line social media software application, consists of 82 guest rooms, Lisboeta Macau said in a January 25 press release. Booking for those themed hotel rooms opened last week.

The Lisboeta Macau resort complex offers in aggregate 820 rooms. It hosts the 574-room Lisboeta Macau hotel, as well as Line Friends Presents Casa de Amigo, and Maison L’Occitane.

Hotel rooms at Lisboeta Macau hotel had first been made available from December 20, 2020 – on an elective basis – for Covid-19 quarantine observation of travellers returning from outside Macau, even before some of the facilities at the property opened to the public in July 2021. The venue’s quarantine availability ended from January 3.

Lisboeta Macau is run by an entity called Macau Theme Park and Resort Ltd, fronted by Arnaldo Ho Yau Heng, a son of Angela Leong On Kei by the late Macau gaming entrepreneur Stanley Ho Hung Sun. Both Ms Leong and Mr Arnaldo Ho are part of the leadership setup at casino operator SJM Holdings.

The Lisboeta Macau complex currently hosts several non-gaming amenities, including Emperor Cinemas, GoAirborne Indoor SkyDiving, and the zip line ride ZIPCITY, amongst other retail and dining facilities.