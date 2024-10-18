LT Game plans LMG update, automated-ETG push: COO

LT Game Ltd, a Macau-based provider of gaming equipment and management technology for casinos, is looking to update its existing live multi-game (LMG) product platform by boosting its capability for interaction with players.

The new version is likely to go live in first-half 2025 and will be offered via the firm’s new slant top cabinet, “SpeedWave”, said LT Game’s chief operating officer, Eddie Au (pictured), in an interview with GGRAsia.

The new LMG product – its name is still to be decided – will have some artificial intelligence capabilities, and enhanced hardware as well as software, noted Mr Au.

“This will not be based on any ‘point and click’ feature; but… allows people to move one or two fingers,” when using a touchscreen interface similar to a mobile device, explained the executive.

“This experience is much more aligned with how people typically use their smartphone or tablet nowadays,” Mr Au noted.

“Players can enlarge or [make] full-screen the window of any table that they like to wager on,” he added. That was a reference to pictures via video feed, of live dealers running the games available via the LMG product.

Players of the new product will also be able to “make one window big, and some others smaller when juxtaposing all of them in different positions,” Mr Au added.

The new SpeedWave cabinet, the basis for the new LMG, will be among LT Game technology showcased for a products-release gathering in Macau in November.

The first-half 2025 launch aim for the new LMG will have the home market of Macau as its primary target, the supplier’s COO noted to GGRAsia.

LMG category growth, fully-automated ETGs

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) from the LMG category in Macau has shown strong recovery this year. In the first three quarters of this year, the segment’s GGR reached MOP3.16 billion (US$395 million), which is about 9.3 percent higher than full-year 2023′s nearly MOP2.9 billion. In 2019, the LMG category generated an aggregate of MOP2.84 billion for the full year.

Hong Kong-listed Paradise Entertainment Ltd is tied to the LT Game brand. In the Macau market, LT Game is the sole provider of live multi-game systems and terminals.

Player occupancy at Macau’s LMG stadiums has been high since the post-pandemic recovery of the city’s casino sector, said Mr Au.

“From our own regular site checks, there have been scenarios [with] no seats at all at the LMG stadiums. And this year, our clients [casinos] did place more orders for our [LMG] machines,” the LT Game COO also remarked.

But he noted: “The [LT Game LMG] products that you see now have been developed a long time ago.” That’s why the company aims to “introduce some changes to it” said Mr Au.

LT Game is also looking to promote overseas, its standalone and fully-automated electronic table game (ETG) products.

“Personal Craps”, which is to be featured in what Mr Au terms the brand’s “flagship cabinet”, SpeedWave, “is targeted to go live by the end of this year… if everything goes smoothly,” he stated.

If the timetable has to be adjusted, the product could launch “by January or February next year,” said the COO.

Either “Personal Craps, or ‘Mori Dice’” – a twist on the traditional table game sic bo – would be the products to go first on the SpeedWave cabinet, Mr Au noted.

He said the company has “high expectations” for Personal Craps, particuarly in the United States and Philippines markets.