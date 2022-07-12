Luvisutto now Wynn Macau Ltd COO amid management rejig

Macau casino group Wynn Macau Ltd says it has promoted Frederic Jean-Luc Luvisutto, to be chief operating officer (COO) of that firm, and of its Macau gaming licence holding entity, Wynn Resorts (Macau) SA.

Mr Luvisutto was previously property COO for Wynn Palace, on Cotai. His new group-wide roles became effective from July 7, taking over those responsibiities from Linda Chen, said Hong Kong-listed Wynn Macau Ltd, in a Tuesday filing. He will oversee operations for Wynn Macau, the group’s downtown venue, as well as Wynn Palace.

Wynn Macau Ltd has been undergoing some changes in its leadership arrangements, coinciding with announcements last week, that its president, Ian Coughlan, would leave his role next February; and that Ciarán Carruthers, currently COO of the Wynn Macau resort, would leave the company at the end of September.

Ms Chen will take over as Wynn Macau Ltd president – in addition to her current role of vice chairman – with effect from March 1, 2023.

“Frederic Luvisutto has been a standard-bearer for the Wynn brand for many years,” said Craig Billings, chief executive of Wynn Macau Ltd and its U.S. parent Wynn Resorts, in prepared remarks included in the Tuesday filing.

Mr Billings added: “After opening Wynn Palace in 2016, he worked diligently to lead the operations team to its current five-star service standard. His promotion to chief operating officer of Wynn Macau Ltd represents a significant step in establishing the team that will lead our company in the next phase of Macau’s development.”

Mr Luvisutto had been associated with Wynn Palace since January 2014, before the property opened. Prior to that, he had senior management positions at Australian gaming venues: at the Star Resort and Casino in Sydney, New South Wales, and Jupiters Resort and Casino – now called the Star Gold Coast – in Queensland.

He has also been a senior manager in Las Vegas, Nevada: at MGM Resorts International’s MGM Grand, and at its former Monte Carlo Resort and Casino.