L&W ambition to be No1 in Asia well on its way: SVP gaming

The business performance in Asia of gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder Inc is moving in a positive direction, says Simon Johnson, the firm’s senior vice president and managing director for international gaming.

“Light & Wonder is taking the lead in performance and ship share across key Asian markets, an indicator that our ambition to be number one in the Asian market is well on its way to be[ing] actualised,” said Mr Johnson.

The executive’s comments were carried in a company press release issued on Tuesday previewing Light & Wonder’s participation in the upcoming Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore.

The event is scheduled from May 30 to June 1 inclusive, at the Marina Bay Sands casino resort. Its organisers – Reed Exhibitions and the American Gaming Association – said last week they are expecting about “6,000 visitors from Asia and abroad”, and “more than 100 exhibiting companies” during the three-day industry conference and trade show.

Mr Johnson said that in order to respond to “forward momentum” in the casino industry in Asia, and to “the demand for next-generation content”, Light & Wonder had “created a robust pipeline of next-level experiences, content, technology and systems that will reach across multiple platforms and markets.”

At G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore, Light & Wonder will be showcasing a series of new game titles, electronic gaming machines, and table utilities, as reported by GGRAsia. Highlights include fresh games for the firm’s “Dragon Unleashed” slot machine link product, and an update to its popular “Duo Fu Duo Cai” family of slot games, via “Duo Fu Duo Cai Grand”.

During G2E Asia, Light & Wonder’s vice president and managing director for Asia, Ken Jolly, will join executives from other gaming suppliers for an in-person panel on “Innovation and the Future of Gaming.” The session is scheduled to take place May 31, during the morning.

Light & Wonder said last week it had received conditional approval from the Australian Securities Exchange for the company’s secondary listing on that bourse. The firm reported a net profit of US$27 million in the three months to March 31, compared to a US$67-million loss in the prior-year period.