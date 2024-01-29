Macao got 7 new hotels in 2023, 1,792 rooms in aggregate

A total of seven hotel projects concluded in Macau last year, providing 1,792 rooms in aggregate, according to official data from the city’s Land and Urban Construction Bureau, disclosed on Monday.

The figures show there was one hotel project concluded in the Cotai district, providing a total of 903 rooms. The bureau did not identify the project.

The data from the Land and Urban Construction Bureau refer to hotel construction statistics. Once a project is concluded, it must be licensed by the Macao Government Tourism Office, before it can open to the public.

In April 2023, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd had an opening for a new hotel tower at Studio City, called the Epic Tower. The W Macau hotel tower, also part of Studio City’s Phase 2, opened in September, offering 557 guest rooms.

The Raffles at Galaxy Macau hotel tower had a soft opening to the public in mid-August. The property is part of Phase 3 of the Galaxy Macau complex, a property promoted by casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Andaz Macau, the second of the two new hotels in Phase 3 of the complex, launched in September, offering 700 rooms and suites.

In 2023, there was one hotel project concluded in Macau’s Taipa district, offering a total of 126 rooms. The Macao peninsula had five hotel projects concluded, with an aggregate 763 hotel rooms.

The data from the Land and Urban Construction Bureau also showed there were 3,105 hotel rooms being built in Macau as of the fourth quarter of 2023.

The figures show there were seven hotel projects under construction and a further seven undergoing government approval as of the three months to December 31. They would together provide the Macau market with 3,956 new hotel rooms. The data did not give estimated completion dates for the new hotel projects.

According to the Macao Statistics and Census Service, there were 142 hotel establishments in Macau as of end-2023, providing 46,552 rooms in aggregate.

Most of the new supply already being built will be on Cotai, where two new hotels, offering 2,808 rooms in aggregate, are being developed. Another 297 rooms are being built on the Macau peninsula.

The seven hotels awaiting government approval – six located in Macau and one in Taipa – will offer a total of 851 rooms.