Macau 2023 GGR US$23bln, ops must up non-gaming spend

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for calendar year 2023 stood at MOP183.06 billion (US$22.75 billion). The figure was up by 333.8 percent year-on-year, as travel and other Covid-19-related restrictions were still in place in Macau throughout 2022: these were discontinued from last January.

The annual 2023 revenue performance was disclosed on Monday by the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, a body also known as DICJ.

The year 2023 closed with December GGR of MOP18.57 billion. The December figure was up 15.8 percent compared with the previous month’s tally of just over MOP16.04 billion.

Fourth-quarter data on the relative contribution to Macau GGR from the VIP segment versus the mass segment will not be available until a later date.

As city-wide casino GGR for full-year 2023 exceeded MOP180 billion, it means the local six casino operators will have to increase their pledged non-gaming spending by 20 percent.

Under the 10-year concession contracts with the city’s government that came into place in January 2023, if Macau’s annual GGR reached or exceeded the MOP180-billion mark by 2027, the casino firms would have to increase by at least 20 percent their collective MOP108.7 billion non-gaming and overseas-marketing spending pledges for the 2023 to 2032 period.