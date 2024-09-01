Macau Aug GGR hits US$2.5bln, up 6pct sequentially

Macau’s August casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose 6.2 percent month-on-month, to MOP19.75 billion (US$2.46 billion), according to a Sunday announcement from the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

Judged year-on-year, the result increased by 14.8 percent from the MOP17.21 billion in GGR in August last year.

The latest monthly figure took Macau’s GGR for the first eight months this year to MOP152.10 billion, up 33.4 percent on the prior-year period.

Analysts from JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd had suggested that the run-rate in early August in the Macau market was “improving sequentially”, reflecting a “relatively solid mass demand into the summer holidays”.

Banking institution Citigroup suggested in a memo in mid-August that the total premium mass wager in Macau casinos had seen “both a sequential and year-on-year growth in August, reflecting robust demand from mainland Chinese players”.