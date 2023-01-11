Macau free ride offer may boost HK daily visitors to 10k

Macao Government Tourism Office hopes that a promotional offer of a free return-leg trip to Hong Kong for that city’s residents planning an overnight stay in Macau, will boost to around 10,000 the daily number of such tourists coming to Macau.

Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director of the tourism bureau, mentioned that it was anticipated that the free return trip offer – announced on Tuesday – would increase to 10,000 the daily number of Hong Kong residents coming to Macau, from the close-to 6,000 recorded on Tuesday.

The comment was to a talk show broadcast on Wednesday by the Chinese-language radio channel of public broadcaster TDM. The official mentioned that in pre-pandemic trading in 2019, the average daily tally of visitor arrivals from Hong Kong was circa 20,000.

Mr Cheng also said his bureau was looking into Macau hotel room rate discounts targeted at Hong Kong tourists.

The average daily number of total visitor arrivals to Macau – including tourists from the Chinese mainland – in the first 72 hours after the city cancelled most of its travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic stood at about 36,500, according to data released on Wednesday by Macau’s Public Security Police. The cancelled controls included dropping all testing requirements for inbound travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.