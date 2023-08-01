Macau July GGR up 9.6pct on June, best since pandemic

Macau’s July casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose 9.6 percent month-on-month, to MOP16.66 billion (US$2.07 billion), according to a Tuesday announcement from the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The number beat the May GGR result, which had been the best monthly performance since January 2020, at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, when GGR stood at MOP22.13 billion.

Brokerage JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd had said in a mid-July note that the Macau industry had been on course for a strong monthly result, with the city’s GGR recorded at MOP515 million per day, compared to MOP500 million per day in the second quarter. June GGR had been down 2.3 percent month-on-month.

The July tally was up 4,082.9 percent from July 2022, a period when Covid-19 -related travel restrictions were still in place. As part of the countermeasures against the pandemic, the city’s casinos were temporarily shut during July last year, accounting for the low GGR base then.

The latest data take Macau’s GGR for the seven months to July 31 to nearly MOP96.80 billion, a rise of 263.0 percent from the first seven months of 2022.