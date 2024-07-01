Macau June GGR down 12pct from standout May

Jul 01, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau’s June casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) was just over MOP17.69 billion (US$2.20 billion), up 16.4 percent on the June 2023 result, according to data issued on Monday by the city’s regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, also known as DICJ.
Judged month-on-month, the city’s GGR was down 12.4 percent on this May’s standout performance of MOP20.19 billion.
May 2024′s result had been the best monthly tally since January 2020, at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the city’s GGR stood at MOP22.13 billion.
The GGR tally for June 2024 was the lowest so far this year. A number of investment analysts had suggested the June result could be seen as the ‘floor’ for Macau’s GGR run-rate this year, as June is traditionally the seasonally weakest month of the year for the city’s casino industry.
The June data took Macau’s GGR for the first six months of 2024 to just over MOP113.75 billion, up 41.9 percent from the prior-year period, but 23.9 percent below the same cumulative period in 2019.
Macau’s 2025 GGR is likely to reach 88 percent of 2019 level – the trading year immediately preceding the Covid-19 pandemic – according to a Thursday memo from Fitch Ratings Inc.
Singapore's Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) is to reduce by 20 percent the cash deposit amount directed to a casino client's account that will be subject to customer due diligence checks....
