Macau May GGR at US$2.5bln, best since Jan 2020

Macau’s May casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) was nearly MOP20.19 billion (US$2.51 billion), up 8.9 percent on April’s circa MOP18.55 billion.
It was the best monthly performance since January 2020, at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the city’s GGR stood at MOP22.13 billion.
Last month had the benefit of the so-called May Golden Week, referring to the five days of mainland China’s Labour Day holiday season starting on May 1.
JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd had suggested in a note after the holidays, that the May Golden Week “was surprisingly golden” in terms of casino GGR.
Judged year-on-year, May GGR rose 29.7 percent on May 2023′s tally, according to data issued on Saturday by the city’s gaming regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.
The Macau casino market closed out May with a bad-weather warning on the final day of the month, due to the approach of a tropical depression system that led to the No. 3 Typhoon Signal being issued on Friday.
The latest data for the whole of May took Macau’s GGR for the first five months of 2024 to nearly MOP96.06 billion, up 47.9 percent from the prior-year period.
May 31, 2024
