Macau mass-market GGR flat sequentially in 2Q: regulator

Macau’s casino mass market segment – including slot machines – generated revenue of just under MOP43.12 billion (US$5.36 billion) in the second quarter of 2024, accounting for a 76.4-percent share of the nearly MOP56.43-billion aggregate gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the period. That is according to data released on Tuesday by the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

Mass-market revenue for the three months to June 30 was up 0.4 percent sequentially, showed the data. The figure rose by 29.3 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue from mass-market baccarat alone stood at nearly MOP34.63 billion in the second quarter, flat sequentially. It represented a market share of circa 61.4 percent of overall GGR in the reporting period.

Mass-market baccarat revenue rose by 29.8 percent from a year earlier, and was up 17.0 percent on the second-quarter 2019 result, a period during the last trading year before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

VIP baccarat produced revenue of just above MOP13.31 billion between April and June, accounting for a 23.6-percent share of GGR in the period.

Second-quarter revenue in the VIP segment declined by 7.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, and was up 9.5 percent from the prior-year period.

Slot machine revenue stood at MOP3.21 billion, a market share of circa 5.7 percent. It was flat quarter-on-quarter, and rose by 21.4 percent from a year ago.

The second quarter included May’s standout GGR performance of MOP20.19 billion.

May 2024′s result marked the best monthly tally since January 2020, at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the city’s GGR stood at MOP22.13 billion.