Macau monthly GGR for June worst since Sept 2020

Macau casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) fell to its lowest monthly tally this year in June – and the lowest since September 2020.

June GGR was MOP2.48 billion (US$310 million), down 25.9 percent sequentially on May’s MOP3.34 billion, and down 62.1 percent year-on-year on June 2021’s MOP6.54 billion. The data were released on Friday, by Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, a body also known as DICJ.

The result coincided with the start – announced on June 19 – of the worst Covid-19 outbreak in Macau since the advent of the pandemic crisis in early 2020.

The June GGR tally was the lowest since September 2020, near the start of the Covid-19 pandemic alert. That month, the tally had been MOP2.21 billion.

The latest monthly result took the aggregate of second-quarter GGR to MOP8.50 billion, a sequential decline of 52.2 percent on the MOP17.77-billion tally in the first quarter.

Judged year-on-year, second-quarter 2022 GGR showed a 66.5-percent contraction on the MOP25.38-billion achieved the second quarter of 2021.

The June 2022 result took the combined casino GGR for the calendar year to June 30, to MOP26.27 billion, a decline of 46.4 percent year-on-year.

 

