Macau needs ‘healthy’ casino development: sole CE candidate

Sep 30, 2024
Sam Hou Fai, the sole candidate for Macau’s Chief Executive position, says “promoting the healthy development” of the city’s gaming industry will be one of his aims.
Mr Sam shared his view on that topic during a presentation and question-and-answer session held on Saturday, targeting the 400-strong Chief Executive Election Committee – a group comprising representatives from Macau’s industry, commerce, finance, labour, and education sectors. The committee will officially select the city’s next leader on October 13, though Mr Sam’s appointment is virtually assured.
The campaigning period began on Saturday and will run until midnight on October 11, with a newly-elected Chief Executive set to take office on December 20.
Addressing the committee members, Mr Sam reiterated his commitment to fostering a diversified economy and ensuring the “healthy and orderly development of the gaming industry, in accordance with the law” – a reference to Macau’s recently amended gaming legislation aimed at increased oversight on the city’s six licensed casino operators.
The candidate, who previously served as Macau’s top judge, emphasised the vital role the casino industry plays in the city’s economy, public finances, and employment. However, he warned of the potential risks associated with unchecked growth. “If we cannot maintain healthy and orderly development of the gaming sector, it could lead to many negative impacts on our society,” he noted, adding that did not mean a ‘downsize’ of the sector.
Mr Sam underscored the directives issued by China’s central government regarding the sector’s management. “The central government has instructed us that Macao needs to ensure and oversee the development of the gaming sector; we must supervise and monitor the six gaming operators, avoiding negative impacts that have occurred in the past and which we do not wish to see again,” he said.
